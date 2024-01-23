Kazakhstan’s Sergek Service Starts Applying Amazon Web Services Cloud Solutions

ASTANA – Sergek, Kazakhstan’s leading platform for monitoring and analyzing traffic offenses on city roads and streets, completed a pilot project based on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud solutions, having tested the technical capabilities of integration to increase efficiency and deploy Sergek solutions abroad, reported Sergek press service on Jan. 19.

“This is done for the convenience of customers who implement Sergek’s smart developments for their cities in a plug-and-play format and will allow us to develop solutions for smart cities,” the statement reads.

Sergek exports solutions based on artificial intelligence and big data for smart and sustainable cities, focusing on road safety, transportation analytics, and assessing the impact of transportation on air quality.

Sergek solutions have been launched in Uzbekistan and are being piloted in Azerbaijan and the Philippines.

According to Sergek, using the AWS cloud infrastructure will be a significant step in the geographic expansion of Kazakh solutions.