Kazakhstan’s SDG Coordination Council Approves 2024 Action Plan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Coordination Council on the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) approved a plan of measures for 2024 at the council’s seventh meeting on Jan. 5, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, the meeting highlighted the need to revise national indicators, particularly to update those on the proportion of the vaccinated population, cases of domestic violence against women, and the volume of greenhouse gas emissions, among others.

Heads of central government agencies, representatives of the UN, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and the European Union also discussed the inclusion of SDG indicators in Kazakhstan’s strategic programs and documents, as well as their localization and implementation across the country.

Smailov underscored the overarching goal of the SDGs to enhance the quality of life for citizens by adopting the best international standards.

He referenced President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s remarks from the SDG Summit in September in New York, stating that achieving the SDGs is a “national priority.”

“We are always open for cooperation with all member states in pursuing a more equitable and sustainable world,” Smailov said.