Kazakhstan’s Kairat Kemalov Wins Best Actor Award at Yarha Film Festival in Cameroon

ASTANA – Kazakh actor Kairat Kemalov won the Best Actor award for his role in “A Lonely Yurt” movie, based on the novel by Smagul Yelyubai, at the Yarha International Film Festival held on Jan. 14 – 21 in Cameroon, reported Kazpravda on Jan. 30.

The movie, directed by Begars Yelyubai, tells a real story about the trials that befell the residents of a Kazakh village in the 1930s. Kemalov played the role of biy (judge and administrator) Pakhraddin.

In 2022, Kemalov won the Best Actor award at the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival in the Turkish city of Bursa.