Kazakhstan’s IT Services Sector Shows Rapid Growth in 2023

By Saniya Sakenova in Business on 12 January 2024

ASTANA – The volume of services in programming, consulting and related fields in Kazakhstan reached 734.5 billion tenge ($1.6 billion) in January-September 2023, marking a 43.5% surge in value terms compared to the same period in 2022, Finprom.kz reported on Jan. 11.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

A year earlier, the country witnessed a 46.8% increase. The growth trend extended over seven consecutive years, with an average annual increase of 35.7%. In 2022, the volume of services totaled 772.2 billion tenge ($1.7 billion), which is only 5.1% more than in nine months of 2023.

Over half of these services were provided in the field of software development, reaching 407.3 billion tenge ($893.6 million), 67.1% more than in January-September 2022.

Significant contributions came from consulting and practical IT solutions (53.2 billion tenge or $117.7 million), software support (49.8 billion tenge or $110.2 million), and activities managing information and communication infrastructure for state electronic information resources and systems (47.6 billion tenge or $105.3 million).

In the third quarter of 2023, the average monthly nominal wage in the sector reached 816,400 tenge ($1,807.20), 2.3 times higher than the national average. A year earlier, this difference favored IT workers by 86.4%.

The purchasing power of wages for workers in computer programming, consulting and other related services surged by 29.4% over the year, outpacing the average 3.5% increase for Kazakhstan.


