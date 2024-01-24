Kazakhstan’s Exports of IT Services Increase 12 Times Since 2020

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s exports of IT services have increased 12-fold since 2020, Yersultan Yermanov, Head of the IT Industry Development Department of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, said at a Jan. 19 briefing in the Central Communications Service (CCS), reported the CCS’s press office.

Kazakhstan ranks 28th in the United Nations E-Government Development Index, securing 8th place in the subindex for the quality of online services among 193 countries. This is a significant indicator of the digital ecosystem’s achievements, Yermanov noted.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan’s electronic Government was developed entirely by domestic IT companies, not relying on international organizations.

“We have many cases that do not exist anywhere in the world, for example, such functions as to re-register a car in 5 minutes, get approval for an online mortgage, and more,” Yermanov shared.

Touching on a National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform and a Digital Code being created on the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Yermanov said the development concept of a strategy for AI has been worked out.

“AI development is based on computing power, qualified IT personnel, venture investments and commercialization of these projects,” he noted, adding that a dedicated working group is developing the Digital Code.