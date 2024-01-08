Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina Wins Brisbane International, Defeats World No. 2

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina defeated world’s No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus with a 6-0, 6-3 score to clinch the Brisbane International on Jan. 7, reported the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

Rybakina expressed her sentiments on the court after receiving the Evonne Goolagong Cawley Trophy from former world No. 3 Wendy Turnbull, acknowledging the challenge of playing against her opponent despite the score.

“We always push each other, and I think that is great. We improve this way, so hopefully, we continue,” said Rybakina.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Rybakina, who is also the 2022 Wimbledon champion, on her confident victory at the prestigious tournament in Australia and wished her new sporting achievements.

Rybakina, who will now become world No. 3, was awarded the unusual title of Baker of the Week for Week 1 of the 2024 WTA season, acknowledging her achievement as the player who won the most sets with a score of 6-0/6-1 during that week.

Kazakh tennis player Anna Danilina rose ten places to 44th in the WTA doubles ranking after her triumph at the WTA 250 ASB Classic Auckland tournament in New Zealand.

Danilina, paired with Viktória Hrunčáková from Slovakia, beat the American-Czech pair Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Marie Bouzková in the final.