Kazakhstan, World Bank Implement 48 Projects Worth $8 Billion

ASTANA – In more than 30 years of cooperation, Kazakhstan and the World Bank have implemented 48 projects worth over $8 billion, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at a Jan. 16 meeting with World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Six projects are in the implementation stage.

The cooperation is aimed at supporting Kazakhstan’s reforms for inclusive and sustainable development, evident in the Joint Economic Research Program operational for over two decades.

Smailov underscored Kazakhstan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the World Bank.

Proskuryakova noted that the World Bank has intensified preparation of new projects facilitated by negotiations in August, including initiatives such as connecting remote villages to the internet under the government’s program.

“I think this will be a very good example for all countries of Central Asia. I believe that Kazakhstan’s role as a regional leader will be strengthened,” she said.