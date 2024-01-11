Kazakhstan to Launch National Digital Investment Platform

ASTANA – The Investment Promotion Council (Investment Headquarters) discussed the implementation of the National Digital Investment Platform, aimed at improving the country’s investment attractiveness during a Jan. 11 meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

User-friendly investment platform is supposed to both simplify processes, including government services, and ensure their transparency for all parties – entrepreneurs, representatives of government agencies, financial institutions and the quasi-public sector.

The Kazakh Government prioritizes the digitalization of public services in attracting investment and a new platform is being developed primarily for investors, according to the report.

Sklyar instructed state agencies to accelerate the launch of the platform and add all data on investment projects into the system.