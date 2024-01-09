Kazakhstan to Enhance Preparation for Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev instructed to enhance preparation for the fifth World Nomad Games, which will take place in the Kazakh capital on Sept. 8 – 14, and improve training conditions for national athletes at a Jan. 8 expanded meeting, reported the ministry’s press service.

Managers of the National Sports Association, the World Nomad Games, the National and Equestrian Sports Center and the National Sports Federation attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting participants, Marzhikpayev emphasized the importance of this major sporting event for the country.

“We shall clearly define what measures have been taken to date and what tasks lie ahead. All remaining problems must be resolved as soon as possible. Preparations for the games are proceeding according to plan. However, the training of national sports teams must be at a high level. It is necessary to provide athletes with high-quality conditions and fully resolve all financial questions,” he said.

It is expected that 4,000 participants from more than 100 countries will participate in the event. The uniqueness of the World Nomad Games lies in the trinity of sports, cultural and scientific programs. The games’ program encompasses 20 competitive and 10 demonstration events, with 110 sets of medals at stake.

The list of athletes participating in the games and the list of sports competitions included in the national calendar of sports events for 2024 have been approved. In preparation for the games, athletes from national teams will take part in 13 international and 39 local training camps, and 17 national and 23 international competitions.