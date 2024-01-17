Kazakhstan to Build New Power Generating Capacity

ASTANA – The Samruk Energy power holding’s investment projects are expected to generate 12 gigawatts (GW) in Kazakhstan by 2035, said Samruk Energy Chair Kairat Maksutov during a Jan. 16 government meeting, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The planned investment projects include thermal plants worth 5.9 GW, hydro power plants with a capacity of 600 megawatts (MW) and renewable energy objects (wind and solar power plants) with 5.7 GW of the installed capacity.

Maksutov also spoke about the implementation of projects for the construction of new combined cycle plants at Almaty Combined Heat and Power Plant-2 (CHP-2), Almaty Combined Heat and Power Plant-3 (CHP-3), and new thermal power plants in three cities of Kazakhstan, following the agreement signed between Energy Ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia in November 2023. It is planned to complete the construction of thermal power plants in Kokshetau, Semei and Ust-Kamenogorsk in 2027-2028. They will help cover the country’s electricity needs.

Today, the total electrical capacity of Samruk-Energy is 7,845 MW, which is 32% of the total output in the country.

According to Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev, it is also planned to build a new facility in Zhezkazgan, install gas stations in Aktau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Taraz, Kyzylorda and Shymkent and implement other measures.

Today, electricity in the country is generated by 220 power plants, including 144 renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 2.8 GW. The average level of wear and tear on station equipment reaches 56%.

To cover this deficit in the country and increase the export potential, the ministry has developed an action plan for the advancement of the electric power industry, which provides for the introduction of additional new generating capacities of up to 35 GW.