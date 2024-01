ASTANA – KazTransOil national oil transporter supplied 993,000 tons of oil to Germany in 2023, KazMunayGas (KMG) oil and gas company’s press service reported on Jan. 12.

The KMG subsidiary transported oil via Russia’s Transneft system of trunk oil pipelines in the direction of the Adamowo-Zastawa oil delivery point.

Now KazTransOil plans to transport 100,000 tons of Kazakh oil for further delivery to Germany this month. Overall, the company is set to send 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil in 2024.