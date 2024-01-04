Kazakhstan Secures Sixth Position in FDI Standouts Watchlist 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has claimed the sixth spot in the foreign direct investment (FDI) Standouts Watchlist 2024, according to a report by fDi Intelligence on Dec. 11, 2023.

The study, based on data from the International Monetary Fund and foreign investment monitor fDi Markets, evaluates the macroeconomic and FDI trajectories of the world’s top 50 FDI destinations.

It highlights countries entering the new year with a strong macroeconomic and FDI momentum, as the global economy grapples with a patchy post-Covid recovery.

Asia stands out in this year’s Watchlist, featuring six countries in the top 10. Cambodia leads the overall list, followed by the Philippines at second place, Iraq at fourth, Azerbaijan at seventh, and India rounding up the top 10.

Three African countries made it to the top 10, with Kenya ranking third, Namibia at fifth, and Morocco securing the eighth position. Serbia was the sole representative outside Asia and Africa, claiming the ninth spot.

In an interview with the Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper on Jan. 3, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the establishment of an Investment Headquarters, an initiative, which aims to enhance the investment climate and facilitate the high-quality implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan.