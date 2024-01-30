Kazakhstan, Saint Kitts and Nevis Sign Visa-Free Agreement

By Saniya Sakenova in International on 30 January 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Akan Rakhmetullin and Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the UN Mutryce Williams signed an agreement on mutual exemption from visa requirements on Jan. 26 in New York, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Mutryce Williams and Akan Rakhmetullin. Photo credit: gov.kz

This agreement abolishes entry visas for all passport types for up to 90 calendar days. The document will come into force 90 days after both parties receive written notifications through diplomatic channels confirming the completion of domestic procedures necessary for its enactment.

Saint Kitts and Nevis has become the 40th country where holders of Kazakh national passports enjoy visa-free access.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »