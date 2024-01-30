Kazakhstan, Saint Kitts and Nevis Sign Visa-Free Agreement

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Akan Rakhmetullin and Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the UN Mutryce Williams signed an agreement on mutual exemption from visa requirements on Jan. 26 in New York, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

This agreement abolishes entry visas for all passport types for up to 90 calendar days. The document will come into force 90 days after both parties receive written notifications through diplomatic channels confirming the completion of domestic procedures necessary for its enactment.

Saint Kitts and Nevis has become the 40th country where holders of Kazakh national passports enjoy visa-free access.