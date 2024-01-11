Kazakhstan, Romania Keen to Explore Middle Corridor Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Romania expressed readiness to promote cooperation in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or Middle Corridor, during talks between Kazakh Deputy Transport Minister Talgat Lastayev and Romanian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mădălina Lupu, reported the ministry’s press service on Jan. 10.

The sides addressed cooperation in transport, logistics and aviation, and the international route’s development to improve transport links with Europe.

According to Lastayev, as part of Kazakh Transport Minister Marat Karabayev’s upcoming visit to Romania, the sides are expected to agree on the advancement of cooperation within the TITR. He emphasized the importance of Romania’s role in the development of the route, the effective involvement of companies from the two countries and stable ties between cargo carriers.

Lastayev also proposed holding the first meeting of the Joint Commission on International Road Transport in Romania in the first half of the year.

Ambassador Lupu underlined that cooperation within the Middle Corridor is the key to relations between Kazakhstan and Romania.

In 2023, nearly 2.75 million tons of cargo were transported via the TITR, which is 64% more than in 2022.

To develop the route, a Kazakh logistics center in the dry port of Xi’an in China opened last month, and projects have been launched to construct a multimodal terminal in the port of Poti in Georgia and a trade and logistics hub in the Almaty Region.