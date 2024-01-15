Kazakhstan Registers Significant Attempts of Cyber-Attacks in 2023

By Dana Omirgazy in Business on 15 January 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan registered more than 223 million attempted cyber-attacks carried out by foreign hackers in 2023, according to the State Technical Service.

Photo credit: Shutterstock.

The highest number of cyber-attacks, nearly 133.5 million, attempted to undermine local executive bodies. Government agencies were hit by some 47.7 million cyber-attacks, and the quasi-public sector suffered around 27 million attempted hacks. Telecom operators had some 19.9 million cyber-attack attempts, and private companies reported 2.9 million hacks.

Cyber criminals tried to find a gap in the protection of clients of the unified gateway to internet access (UGIA), a hardware and software complex that protects telecommunications networks when accessing the internet.


