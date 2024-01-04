Kazakhstan Reduces Quota for Attracting Foreign Workers in 2024

ASTANA – The Kazakh Minister of Labor has issued an order dated Dec. 28, 2023, setting the quota for attracting foreign workers for labor activities in Kazakhstan in 2024, reported Zakon.kz.

The order, effective from Jan. 14, delineates the following quotas as a percentage of the workforce: 0.23% for permits issued by the local executive body to the employer. and 3.1% for attracting labor immigrants.

This marks a slight reduction compared to 2023, where the total quota was 0.24% of the labor force, equivalent to 22,200 people. The quota for attracting labor immigrants for household work in 2023 was 3.2% relative to the labor force, amounting to 296,700 people.

As of Oct. 1, 2023, 14,534 foreign citizens were employed in Kazakhstan with permits from local executive bodies. These workers were engaged by 1,529 Kazakh employers, who, in addition, employed over 471,700 Kazakh citizens, representing 96.9% of the total workforce.

In 2023, the highest concentration of foreign workers was observed in specific sectors, with 4,887 people (34.5%) engaged in construction, 1,637 people (11.5%) in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, 1,360 people (9.6%) in mining and quarrying, 1,219 people (8.3%) in the manufacturing industry, and 896 people (6.3%) in professional, scientific, and technical activities.