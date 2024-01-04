Kazakhstan Plans to Auction Nearly 70 Precious Metal Deposits

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction has announced its intention to facilitate electronic trading for about 70 deposits of precious metals soon, Kazinform reported on Jan. 3.

The upcoming electronic auctions will involve the transfer of over 20 vacant underground deposits to investors, where contracts for solid minerals were terminated ahead of schedule.

It is also planned to include reserves of industrial-grade solid minerals with around 70 empty deposits.

Kazakhstan holds a prominent position in the global market, as significant aerospace companies such as Boeing, Airbus, Nippon Steel, Snecma, and General Electric utilize titanium produced within the country.

Kazakhstan is recognized for its significant contributions to various rare metals production, including beryllium, tantalum, niobium, ammonium perrhenate, selenium, bismuth, copper telluride, and enriched selenium.

Information about the production of osmium in Kazakhstan remains confidential. According to chemists, Osmium, the world’s most expensive and heaviest metal with a silver-white color and a gray-blue tint, is considered noble and belongs to the platinum group.