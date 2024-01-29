Kazakhstan Opens Third Honorary Consulate in Canada

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has opened its Honorary Consulate in Vancouver, British Columbia (BC), to attract more investment and expand trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Canada, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service on Jan. 25.

CEO of Arras Minerals mining company Darren Klinck has been appointed to serve as Honorary Consul.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Dauletbek Kussainov, British Columbia Minister of State for Trade Jagrup Brar, and representatives of the diplomatic corps and business circles.

Addressing the guests, Kussainov noted that the opening of the Honorary Consulate would give impetus to the development of Kazakh-Canadian cooperation.

Brar, in turn, emphasized Kazakhstan’s high economic and investment prospects.

For his part, Klinck expressed gratitude for the high trust shown by the Kazakh side and confirmed his readiness to intensify Kazakhstan’s economic, cultural and humanitarian interaction with British Columbia.

Today, three Honorary Consulates of Kazakhstan operate in the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.