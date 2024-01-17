Kazakhstan Observes Increased Investment in Science

By Dana Omirgazy in Business on 17 January 2024

ASTANA – Some 77.6 billion tenge (US$171.3 million) were invested in the country’s professional, scientific and technical activities in January – November 2023, reported the Finprom financial and business analytical service on Jan. 16.

In the same period of 2022, investments in the sector reached 45.5 billion tenge (US$100.4 million).

The statistics show the volume of invested assets in each city of Kazakhstan. The largest share of investments fell on Almaty with 17.9 billion tenge (US$39.5 million).

The Mangystau Region took second place with 17.8 billion tenge (US$39.3 million) in investments – 8.5 times more than in the same period of the previous year. 

Astana came third with 16.1 billion tenge (US$35.5 million), annual growth of 56.1%. The top three regions accounted for 66.7% of all investments in the sector across the country.


