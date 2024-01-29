Kazakhstan Joins UN Watercourses Convention to Enhance Cross-Border Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan joined the Convention on the Law of Non-Navigational Uses of International Watercourses, known as the United Nations (UN) Watercourses Convention, to resolve the question of joint use of waters of transboundary rivers, reported the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation on Jan. 29.

The convention, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on May 21, 1997, ensures the fair distribution of water in transboundary rivers and regulates its use. The Watercourses Convention entered into force on Aug. 17, 2014.

The international agreement creates mechanisms for resolving possible disputes over water allocation and interstate cooperation for the development of water resources, taking into account the interests of all parties.

According to the convention, “watercourse states shall, in utilizing an international watercourse in their territories, take all appropriate measures to prevent the causing of significant harm to other watercourse states.”

The parties also regularly share available data on water flow, quality, and related forecasts. In addition, watercourse countries consult with each other and negotiate the possible effects of planned activities on international watercourses.