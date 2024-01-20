Kazakhstan Joins Leading Italian Tour Operator’s Network

ASTANA – Major Italian tour operator Alpitour has added Kazakhstan to its catalog, marking a significant move to spotlight the country’s cultural and natural diversity on the global stage, reported the Kazakh Tourism national company on its Instagram page on Jan. 18.

According to Kazakh Tourism, this inclusion reflects the country’s increasing popularity as a tourist destination, particularly among culture and adventure enthusiasts.

The Alpitour Group comprises leading tour operators in Italy, boasting an extensive network of over 2,500 travel agencies, along with the Voi Hotels and Neos Airlines. The group achieves an annual turnover exceeding 2 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

In 2019, pre-pandemic, out of the total turnover of nearly 2.4 billion euros ($2.2 billion), tour operator activities constituted 58%, aviation services – 20%, inbound tourism – 18%, and hotel management – 5%.