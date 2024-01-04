Kazakhstan Exempts Foreign Tourists from Taxes

ASTANA – From Jan. 9, a zero-rate will be implemented across Kazakhstan, relieving foreigners from paying tourist taxes, according to the changes made to the regulations on Dec. 27, 2023, by the Minister of Tourism and Sports, reported the ministry’s press service.

Previously, fixed rates ranging from 690 ($1.51) to 1,726 tenge ($3.77) were applicable for tourist contributions at accommodation sites.

The amendment also removes clauses allowing for rate adjustments based on fluctuations in tourist numbers.

Over nine months of 2023, domestic tourists increased by 552,000 to 5.4 million people, wherein foreign tourists accounted for 835,000.