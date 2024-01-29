Kazakhstan, EU Continue Talks on Visa Facilitation for Kazakh Citizens

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 29 January 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev and Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Kazakhstan Kestutis Jankauskas discussed holding the second round of what they termed “formal consultations” to facilitate the visa application process for Kazakh citizens on Jan. 27, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Photo credit: schengenvisas.com

Visa facilitation means reduced consular fees, increased visa validity period, reduced time for processing of applications, and a unified list of documents required for a visa.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to strengthen friendly relations in the consular sphere.

Kazakhstan unilaterally introduced a visa-free regime for citizens of all EU states in 2017 to develop business cooperation, tourism, and people-to-people contact.


