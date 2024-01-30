Kazakhstan Establishes National Tug of War Federation for Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has established the National Arqan Tartys (Tug of War) Federation, integrating it into the main program of the upcoming fifth World Nomad Games, the federation’s press service reported on Jan. 29.

Tug of War, registered as an official independent sport, successfully developed in 75 countries. The International Olympic Committee recognizes the Tug of War International Federation.

President of Alageum Electric, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Association of Electric Machine Builders, and a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) Kazakhstan Yerkebulan Ilyassov was appointed president of the National Tug of War Federation.

Since January 2023, Ilyassov has also headed the Federation of Zhamby Atu (archery on horses). Under his guidance, the development of this national sport in Kazakhstan has accelerated, marked by the organization of major national tournaments and the win of over ten medals at international competitions. Also, the Taituyak and Tomiris awards were established for the first time.

The newly created federation will form the country’s tug of war team for the fifth World Nomad Games, scheduled from Sept. 8 to 14 in Astana. Qualifying competitions will be held in five regions across Kazakhstan.

The selection process will identify eight athletes and two substitute athletes in the 720-kilogram weight category for men, while a similar composition will be chosen for women in the 560-kilogram weight category.