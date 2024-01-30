Kazakhstan-China Railways Witness 22% Growth in Cargo Transportation Volumes

ASTANA – Cargo transportation volumes between Kazakhstan and China railways surged by 22%, reaching 28 million tons, reported Kazakhstan Railways’ (KTZ) press service on Jan.25.

The operational freight turnover saw a 7% increase compared to the previous year, reaching 269 billion ton-kilometers. Transit container shipments surpassed one million twenty-foot equivalent units, marking a 13.5% rise from last year.

The statement highlighted significant progress in track repair work during 2023, with 1,443 kilometers of railway track renovated, which is twice more than in 2022.

Construction projects initiated encompass the railway lines Darbaza – Maktaaral, Bakhty – Ayagoz (with the opening of the third border crossing with China), and a bypass line around Almaty.

Over 300 kilometers of second tracks were laid on the Dostyk – Moiynty section. The Xi’an Dry Port, a crucial Chinese transport and logistics hub, saw the construction of a freight terminal for Kazakhstan.

The company implemented extensive measures to improve working conditions for employees, such as a 20% increase in salaries, the procurement of 384 transportation units for the linear personnel’s commute to work sites, and the installation of 132 modular buildings equipped with amenities for the rest of railway workers at remote stations along its network.

In 2024, KTZ plans to increase the number of modular buildings to over 120 and focus on increasing transportation volumes, developing transit, implementing digitization programs, and modernizing railway infrastructure and rolling stock.