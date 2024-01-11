Kazakhstan Approves Tax Relief for Creative Industry

ASTANA – The Kazakh government has introduced a package of tax reliefs for 40 types of business activities in the creative industry, reported the Ministry of Culture and Information on Jan. 10.

Entrepreneurs will be exempt from paying corporate income tax, personal income tax, and value added tax. Instead, a single tax worth 2% to 4% of the turnover will be introduced for individual entrepreneurs, as well as 8% for companies. In this regard, the company’s annual turnover should not exceed 2.2 billion tenge (US$4.8 million), and the staff should not exceed 200 people, Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 10.

Today, nearly 133,200 people are employed in the country’s creative industries. The ministry holds regular meetings with the industry’s representatives to address priorities and challenges, including approaches to creating institutional infrastructure, a Creative Industry Support Fund, and mechanisms for using state property in working with the creative industry, among the most relevant.