Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Collaborate to Boost Pilgrimage Tourism

ASTANA – Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have signed a roadmap for cooperation in pilgrimage tourism, reported the Uzbek Committee on Tourism under the Ministry of Ecology and Environmental Protection on Jan.19.

The strategy outlines the development of tourist programs to boost the visitor flow between the two countries, facilitates information exchange among tourism companies, and aims to establish facilities at border crossings catering to pilgrim tourists. It also underscores efforts to increase the number of bus routes connecting the two countries.

According to the committee’s statistical data, last year, over 50% of total tourists in Uzbekistan arrived from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Hungary, and Turkmenistan, with 40.2% representing tourists from Kazakhstan.

The committee highlighted the launch of the Tabarruk Ziyorat tourism platform, providing information about approximately 100 shrines and monuments in Uzbekistan in seven languages.

In 2023, Uzbekistan welcomed 1.4 million pilgrims, with 283,000 visitors from Kazakhstan.