Kazakh Security Service Finds Weapons Believed to Be Stolen During January 2022 Riots

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee (NSC) uncovered another cache of weapons on Jan. 24 in Almaty, reported the Committee’s press office.

The cache contained 30 weapons, including Kalashnikov assault rifles, shotguns and pistols, along with five grenades, ten smoke bombs, and 221 cartridges of various calibers.

According to preliminary data from the NSC, the weapons found were stolen during the Tragic January in 2022. Those events that rocked Kazakhstan have caused numerous rumors and premature judgments. Even today, after two years, there are still attempts to present the unconstitutional actions of organized armed groups as “forceful suppression of peaceful rallies.” Overall, around 3,000 weapons were looted from the security services and police stations during the upheaval, with around half recovered so far.

The investigation into those events continues finding new evidence of criminal acts aimed at destabilizing order and reversing the reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

A pre-trial investigation in the current case of uncovered weapons cache is underway.