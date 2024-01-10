Kazakh Schoolchildren Secure 7 Awards at International Robotics Competition

ASTANA – Kazakh schoolchildren won seven awards in the FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition that took place on Jan. 5-7 in Depok, Indonesia, announced the Kazakh Education Ministry on Jan. 9.

The Kazakh students were among 150 young robotics enthusiasts from grades 9-11 from Southeast Asian countries who showcased their innovative projects.

Four teams represented Kazakhstan in the competition, including Antares, 124, Zaman and Shanyraq.

Teams 124 and Antares from Almaty secured three awards each, with the Shanyraq team from Semei claiming third place in the Robot Game category.

Bekzat Amanov, coach of the 124 team, commended the results. He said he was surprised to know that the competition featured some of the world’s strongest teams with four to five years of robotics experience.

“Our high school students, who joined the competition only this year, performed at the same level as them. It was very exciting when our guys made it to the finals and received high marks from the judges,” he said.

The Kazakh schoolchildren earned their spot in the Indonesian championship during the Almaty Tech Cup in December, a national tournament organized by the USTEM Foundation with the support of the ministry and the Almaty administration.