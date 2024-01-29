Kazakh School Students Create AI App for Kazakh-Speaking Users

ASTANA – A sixteen-year-old school student from the Kyzylorda Region, Assylzhan Abdullayev, has developed the QazaqGPT artificial intelligence application in the Kazakh language, reported Khabar TV channel on Jan. 26.

Artificial intelligence can draw, write, answer questions, and generate information, photos and voice messages for the Kazakh-speaking audience.

Abdullayev, who studies at school No. 210 in the Terenozek village, dreams of getting an educational grant from the Seoul National University of Science and Technology or SeoulTech.

According to Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, Abdullayev’s project is more extensive than the American prototypes. Today, more than 2,000 users have tried the application.

“I presented my project to U.S. expert Randell Bruns and got great feedback. … Our project passed the selection stage at the U.S. contest and qualified for the semi-finals. We will launch the application by March,” said Abdullayev.