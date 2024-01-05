Kazakh President Instructs to Adopt Laws for Country’s Sociоеconomic Transformation

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the need to adopt laws aimed at implementing key measures for the country’s social and economic transformation during a Jan. 5 meeting with Yerlan Koshanov, chair of the Mazhilis, the lower house of the Parliament, reported the Akorda press service.

According to Koshanov, since the beginning of the session, the Mazhilis adopted and sent 35 laws to the Senate, the upper house of the Parliament, including documents regulating the implementation of the National Fund for Children program, as well as laws related to subsoil use, business, mentoring and child safety and special payments to employees with hazardous working conditions.

Currently, the Mazhilis deputies consider 69 draft laws, a third of which they initiated. Work is underway on the Budget Code, draft laws to reduce the debt load of the population, housing policy, government procurement, science and technology policy, consumer protection, heat power engineering, mass media, combating human trafficking and others.

The Mazhilis held parliamentary hearings on improving the financial literacy of the population and government meetings on the state of the health insurance system, combating drug crime, and developing trade policy.

Since the beginning of the year, deputies have visited regions to meet with people and monitor the implementation of the President’s instructions to improve people’s lives.

Tokayev commended the results of the Mazhilis work in 2023. According to him, the adopted laws directly impact improving citizens’ quality of life.