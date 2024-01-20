Kazakh President Holds Talks With Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher in Vatican

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See, on Jan. 19 in the Vatican, reported the Akorda press service.

The President acknowledged the support of the Vatican in making the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held in Kazakhstan, a significant platform for strengthening mutual understanding and mutual respect between religions.

Tokayev recalled the historic visit of the Pope to Kazakhstan, which became an important symbol of the promotion of peace, resonating not only among the Catholic community of Kazakhstan, but also representatives of other religions in the region.

Kazakhstan is committed to strengthening ties with the Holy See in education, healthcare, climate change solutions.

Tokayev thanked Archbishop Paul Gallagher for the willingness of the Vatican Library and the Apostolic Archives to allow Kazakh scientists to freely access historical materials. He also welcomed the collaboration of Astana-based National Research Center for Maternal and Child Health with the Vatican’s Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù (Baby Jesus Pediatric Hospital).

The President confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to interethnic and interfaith harmony, aimed at strengthening peace, harmony, and mutual respect, and invited Archbishop Paul Gallagher to take part in the next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

As part of his official visit to the Vatican, Tokayev also toured the Sistine Chapel, the Chapel of St. Peter and St. Paul (Cappella Paolina), and the Sala Regia (Regal Room) of the Apostolic Palace.