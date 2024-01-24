Kazakh President Arrives in Almaty for Working Visit

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Almaty on a working visit on Jan. 24, reported the Akorda press service.

Tomorrow, Tokayev will visit several infrastructure and social facilities. The city administration is expected to introduce their plans for the development of the road transport system.

The President is also set to attend a meeting on seismic safety following an earthquake that struck the city on Tuesday.

Tokayev visited Almaty last August to discuss urban planning, traffic regulation, businesses, and measures to address issues in education and healthcare, among others.