Kazakh MPs Visit CICA Headquarters, Address Tasks for 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh MPs paid a visit to the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) headquarters in Astana on Jan. 25, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Addressing the meeting participants, Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev spoke about the achievements of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the CICA, emphasized the importance of the implementation of the roadmap for transforming the CICA into a full-fledged international organization, and outlined the upcoming tasks and priorities for the CICA development.

CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay reminded the MPs of the history of the CICA’s establishment and evolution, its existing bodies, and institutions, and spoke about the CICA’s ongoing activities.

“Based on the organization’s core ideas, CICA pursues a policy centered around the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference in the internal affairs of the member states, economic, social and cultural cooperation to expand partnerships by developing multilateral approaches to bolster peace, security and stability in Asia,” said Sarybay.

Chair of the Committee on International Affairs, Defence and Security of the Mazhilis, a lower house of the Parliament, Aigul Kuspan, emphasized the importance of the work undertaken by CICA.

“CICA has evolved into not only a platform for broad cooperation but also an effective institution of international diplomacy. We express our support for the initiatives to hold the CICA Ministerial Conference on Environmental Issues in August in Astana, as well as the Rally of Volunteer Movement Leaders under the auspices of the CICA Youth Council,” she said.

During the meeting, Bakayev and Sarybay signed a roadmap for implementing the priorities of the CICA chairmanship for the coming period.

The document includes tasks for CICA transformation, activities of working bodies, strengthening external relations, and holding major international events, among other measures.