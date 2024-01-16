Kazakh Ministry Outlines Key Priorities for Creative Industry Development

STANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information has revealed priority areas for advancing the creative industry, as it plans to formulate a new сoncept for the development of creative industries for 2024-2029, Kazinform reported on Jan. 15.

The document will be based on this year’s extensive analysis of the creative sector. The analysis will be conducted with the United Nations Development Program, involving creative specialists, experts and regional representatives.

The priority areas include understanding regional specifics through analyses and recognizing individual needs in each region.

The ministry emphasized the importance of legislative support, noting that adopting the corresponding law creates a favorable legal environment conducive to the growth of creative industries.

Financial instruments play a pivotal role, with the establishment of the Creative Hub International Center and investment mechanisms, designed to provide funding and support for talent within the field of creative industries.

Infrastructure development is a key aspect of the strategy, as creative hubs and centers are intended to provide the infrastructure and platforms for talented people to implement their ideas, exchange experiences and develop projects.

The ministry highlighted strategic planning, aiming to develop and approve the long-term development concept that will serve as a guiding framework for the industry’s growth.

The promotion of the creative industry involves hosting an international forum with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and representatives of creative industries.

There is also a strong emphasis on education and international cooperation. The ministry seeks to enhance the education system in the field of creative industries, providing training for specialists with the involvement of international experts to improve the quality and competitiveness of the creative industry.

According to the ministry, this comprehensive set of measures aims not only to stimulate the growth of creative industries but also to create favorable conditions for talented people, promoting economic development and enhancing the country’s global competitiveness.