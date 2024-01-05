Kazakh Kobyz Player Wins First Place at Golden Time Talent International Contest (Video)

ASTANA – Shakhnaze Ilyassova, a 22-year-old kobyz player from the Karagandy Region, took first place in the Golden Time Talent international music contest, reported the region’s administration on Jan. 4. She was invited to represent Kazakhstan at the Golden Time Talent festival in the United Kingdom.

Kobyz is a traditional stringed musical instrument.

Ilyassova, who has played kobyz-prima since childhood, is a laureate of regional, state, and international competitions.

She took part in the Golden Time Talent competition online by sending videos of performances of three works: Arman Zhaiym kobyz concert with orchestra, “Montagues and Capulets” by Sergei Prokofiev, and “One Summer’s Day” by Joe Hisaishi.

“All three of my videos were at the top in terms of views; I was only 1.5 points short of the Grand Prix. Nevertheless, I was invited to the festival, which will be held this year in London. I really want to go there, but I need financial support because I need to pay for the flight and think over the stage image,” Ilyassova said.

Ilyassova teaches the kobyz lessons at the Ruhaniyat Education Center in Botakara village. She has more than ten students. Young musician also does volunteer work and is a UNESCO club member.