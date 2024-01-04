Kazakh Coach Joins International Ice Hockey Federation’s Committee

ASTANA – Victoriya Sazonova, the General Manager of the women’s national teams, has become a member of the international committee for the development of women’s hockey of the International Ice Hockey Federation, reported the federation’s press service on Dec.29.

Sazonova will represent Kazakhstan globally, marking the first time an Asian representative has joined this committee.

“I feel a tremendous responsibility for the honor bestowed upon me. I want to represent Kazakh hockey and do it with dignity,” said Sazonova.

Having dedicated about 20 years to her hockey career as a player for the national team, Sazonova concluded her playing career in 2013. In 2022, she led the women’s junior team at the World Championship and later served as the coach for the women’s national team at the 2023 World Championship.

Since 2022, she has been taking the position of General Manager for the women’s national teams and director of women’s hockey development at the Kazakhstan Ice Hockey Federation.