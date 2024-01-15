Kazakh Developers Create Qosyl Platform for Video Communications

ASTANA – Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and National Information Technologies company launched the Qosyl project for online video meetings, reported the ministry’s press service on Jan. 12.

“The launch of the program in pilot mode has been completed, and today central government agencies are already successfully using the domestic product to conduct online meetings,” the statement said.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin emphasized the importance of this project in the field of public service.

According to project manager Nurislan Issakov, the project was created in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. There were requests from government agencies to create online video conferences that would not depend on foreign developers and would avoid their servers.

“Since the release of the first version in 2020, the product has been constantly updated and developed. We added new functionality based on the requests of our customers and improved the technological part of the product. And now we can scale and develop this version without restrictions,” he said.

The developers plan to adapt it for use in the educational sector.