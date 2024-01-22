Kaspi.kz Joins Nasdaq, Prices IPO at $92 Per Share

ASTANA – Kaspi.kz, one of the region’s leading banking and fintech companies, announced on Jan. 18 the pricing of the U.S. initial public offering (IPO) of 11.3 million American depositary shares (ADSs) for $92 per ADS.

The ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Jan. 19 under the symbol KSPI. Following the offering, the ADSs are traded on the Nasdaq, the London Stock Exchange, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, and the Astana International Exchange.

“Kaspi.kz is home at Nasdaq, joining the family of the world’s most innovative and growth-oriented companies. Based in Kazakhstan, KSPI is a digital leader, transforming the way people live their lives with innovative, world-class mobile products and services. We are thrilled to welcome Kaspi.kz to the Nasdaq family as the largest IPO of 2024,” Nasdaq commented on its Jan. 19 video on Instagram.