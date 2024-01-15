Islamic Organization for Food Security Welcomes New Director General from Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) elected Kazakh diplomat Askar Mussinov as director general on Jan. 1 by the decision of the sixth General Assembly in Doha on Oct. 3, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The career diplomat held the positions of deputy foreign minister. He also served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

“His extensive professional experience and diplomatic career qualify him for this position,” said Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev. “I would like to use this opportunity to express our appreciation to all member states in supporting the candidacy of Kazakhstan.”

Prior to his appointment, Mussinov was an Assistant Secretary-General for Science and Technology at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation from 2018 to 2022.

The draft resolution of Mussinov’s appointment was supported by members of the executive board and participants of the senior officials meeting on Sept. 27.

The IOFS was founded in 2013 at the initiative of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan proposed the idea of establishing the institution during the Seventh World Islamic Economic Forum in June 2011.