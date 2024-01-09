International Tourist Arrivals Surge 37% in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan welcomed 834,900 foreign tourists from January to September 2023, a 37% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics.

In 2022, 609,800 tourists visited the country, reported the Ministry of Tourism and Sports on Jan. 9.

“We observe a growing interest in Kazakhstan among foreign tourists each year, and we hope that this year’s figures will surpass last year’s mark. Our country has numerous breathtaking places that captivate foreigners with the beauty of its nature,” said Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev.

Statistical data indicates a yearly expansion in the geography of foreign tourists visiting the country, attracting travelers not only from neighboring countries but also from distant lands.

In the first nine months of 2023, most travelers hailed from Russia – 356,850 people. Chinese tourists secured the second position with 75,131 visitors. The visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and China, which commenced in November, is expected to foster tourist arrivals from China.

Tourists from Türkiye claimed the third spot with 41,134 visitors. India (34,757) and the United States (28,160) are also featured in the top five.