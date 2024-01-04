Inflation in Kazakhstan Falls Below 10% for First Time Since February 2022

ASTANA – The annual increase in prices for goods and services in December hit 9.8%, 0.5% less than in November, DataHub reported on Jan. 3.

Throughout 2023, the indicator has consistently fallen since March, according to the Bureau of National Statistics.

The most noticeable price increase was recorded in paid services, which grew 12.4%.

Inflation in the non-food sector stood at 9.1%, with diesel fuel rising by 15.2%, gasoline by 13.7%, and liquefied gas in cylinders by 13.6%.

The annual growth in food prices was the most restrained, with an 8.5% growth. Rice has risen by a significant 34.3%, while buckwheat (-22.6%) and sunflower oil (18%) have fallen in price.

Monthly inflation totaled 0.8% in December, slowing down from the November indicators. Food prices increased by 0.9%, paid services by 0.8%, and non-food products by 0.5%.