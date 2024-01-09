More Than 40 Athletes to Represent Kazakhstan at Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

ASTANA – Forty-two athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, which will kick off on Jan. 19 and last until Feb. 1 in Gangwon, South Korea, reported the National Olympic Committee on Jan. 5.

The opening ceremony is set to take place both at Gangneung Oval and PyeongChang Dome. The ceremony will also see the athletes marching into the stadium and conclusion of the Gangwon 2024 Torch Tour, which will culminate in the lighting of the Youth Olympic cauldron.

During the Parade of Nations, the flag of Kazakhstan will be carried by Kristina Shumekova, a member of the national speed skating team from Petropavlovsk, and Yerassyl Shyngyskhan, a short track speed skater from Uralsk.

“It is a big responsibility for me to become the flag bearer at the ceremony in Gangwon. Our team is ready for the upcoming competitions, and I believe that we will be able to bring good results to Kazakhstan. Participation in the Winter Youth Olympics is an important experience for each of us, part of our professional growth,” said Shyngyskhan.

Kazakhstan has been taking part in the Winter Youth Olympic Games since 2012, winning two silver and six bronze medals.