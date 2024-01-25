Highlights from January’s Last Weekend Events in Astana

ASTANA — As January bids farewell, the Kazakh capital buzzes with diverse events, offering residents and visitors a cultural and entertaining weekend. From festivals and art exhibitions to sports competitions and musical performances, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Open Festival of Speech Arts OratorFest on Jan. 27

This weekend kicks off with the OratorFest festival which will feature three shifts, with the participation of eight experienced coaches and four beginner trainers who will share their discoveries in the field of soft skills development. At the festival, there will be workshops on topics such as biohacking, freestyle rap, emotional intelligence, improvisation on stage, charisma, etc.

Address: Nazarbayev University; 53, Kabanbay Ave.

The Great Women of the World exhibition on Jan. 27 – Feb. 19.

The Great Women of the World exhibition opened at the Has Sanat Art Gallery on Jan. 23. It features paintings by Kazakh artists like Zhanyzak Mussapir, Abdigali Bayandin, Aitkul Tasmagambetova and more.

Video credit: The Astana Times.

The exhibition runs until Feb. 19 and showcases artworks dedicated to notable women in Kazakh history, including Aliya Modagulova, Dina Nurpeisova, Domalaq Ana and others. Additionally, the exhibition features portraits of historical figures from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye.

Address: Has Sanat Art Gallery; 14D, Konayev Street.

The World Indoor Tour Gold athletics competition on Jan. 27

For sports enthusiasts, this weekend Astana offers the indoor athletics competition, the World Indoor Tour Gold series, known as Astana Indoor Meet for Amin Tuyakov Prizes for the first time.

The World Indoor Tour Gold is equivalent to the well-known Diamond League series and is held annually, bringing together the world’s top athletes.

Address: Qazaqstan Track and Field Arena; 59, Turan Ave. Tickets are available here.

“Beethoven – Immortality – Love” ballet on Jan. 27-28

The ballet “Beethoven – Immortality – Love” depicts the life and fate of the great German composer. The libretto and choreography for the performance are crafted by Raimondo Rebeck, renowned for his works such as the one-act ballet “How long is Now?” and “Cinderella,” both successfully presented on the theater stage.

The musical foundation for this ballet is formed by Beethoven’s compositions, including the famous Ninth Symphony featuring a choir. Additionally, the ballet incorporates music from Bach, Haydn, Mozart and contemporary composer Dirk Haubrich.

Venue: Astana Opers; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Aldar Kose” musical on Jan. 27-28

The musical “Aldar Kose” promises an extraordinary experience with incredible costumes, meticulously designed sets, brilliant performances by talented and professional actors, enchanting songs and dynamic dances. The artistic director and director of Astana Musical, Eslam Nurtazin, serves as the director of the production, with composers Erbol Narimanuly and Aqzhol Omirzaqov contributing to the musical score.

Video credit: Qazaqconcert.

The story of Kazakh folklore’s favorite character Aldar Kose captivates not only children but also adults. The musical aims to create a portrayal of a national hero, promote moral and spiritual values and encapsulate folk wisdom. The storyline is based on a vivid, interesting and instructive tale from Kazakh folklore. The main character, Aldar Kose, defended the poor from evil and greedy tyrants. Nimble, swift Aldar Kose maneuvered through challenging situations using various clever methods.

Venue: Qazaqstan Central Concert Hall; 10/1, Mangilik El Ave. Tickets are available here.