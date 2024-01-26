Graduate of Astana Opera Academy to Perform in France

ASTANA – Azat Malik, a graduate student of Astana Opera Academy, will perform with leading Astana Opera soloist Bibigul Zhanuzak in Belfort, France, on Jan. 26, reported the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information.

The concert program includes works by Giacomo Puccini, Ferenc Legara, and Erich Wolfgang Korngold, among other composers.

The soloists will also perform the works of Kazakh composers, including Mukan Tulebayev, Serik Yerkimbekov, and Gaziza Zhubanova’s folk music.

Young baritone Malik debuted at the Hungarian State Opera House while studying at the Franz Liszt Academy. He played the role of Barnaba in the “La Gioconda” opera and Escamillo in “Carmen.”

In 2021, Malik became a laureate of the Eva Marton International Vocal Competition and was invited to play the role of Schaunard in the “La Boheme” opera.

“‘La Boheme’ is the most popular opera in the world, and the Hungarian Theater is always full of enthusiastic spectators. Tickets for December and January were sold out in the summer. I have sung more than 15 performances at the Hungarian State Opera House, and I am also performing as Marcel at the Astana Opera Theater,” said Malik.