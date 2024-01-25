German Investor Plans to Build Waste Processing Plant in Taraz

ASTANA – Germany’s AMK Global GmbH company plans to build a waste processing plant in Taraz, reported the Zhambyl Region akimat (local administration) press service on Jan. 24.

Akim (mayor) of the Zhambyl Region Yerbol Karashukeyev held talks with the General Director of ThiemeBieg & Associates Torsten Thieme to discuss the project implementation.

A waste processing plant with a capacity of 500 tons per day will employ 100 people. The company plans to invest 140 million euros (US$152.3 million). AMK Global GmbH, using advanced technologies developed by the University of Munich, will recycle up to 80% of waste. The enterprise will operate an automatic waste sorting line.

It is also planned to establish the production of by-products such as oxygen, nitrogen, compost, carbon fiber and clean aviation fuel.

A gradual increase in capacity will allow for the transporting and processing of waste at the landfill.

“The waste recycling plant is a very important facility. We strongly support projects aimed at protecting the environment. Now it is important to move from discussion to concrete actions. City authorities and relevant departments, in close cooperation with the company, will study the project and provide its full support,” Karashukeyev.

As part of the working visit, representatives of the German company will inspect the test site in the region.