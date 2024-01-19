Dimash Kudaibergen to Perform with Placido Domingo in Budapest

ASTANA – Kazakh famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen announced the upcoming premiere of the duet performance with the world-renowned Spanish opera singer Maestro Placido Domingo in his Instagram post on Jan. 18.

“Tomorrow will be the premiere of our joint performance with the greatest voice of the 20th century, maestro Placido Domingo, where we sang a duet from Georges Bizet’s 1863 opera The Pearl Fishers,” he wrote.

The performance is set for Jan. 19 in Budapest during the final of the international project Virtuosos V4+. The second part of the final is scheduled for Jan. 26. The children’s classical music competition will be streamed live on the project’s YouTube channel.