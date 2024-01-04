Astana’s Vibrant Start to First Weekend of 2024 

ASTANA — The vibrant capital of Kazakhstan is gearing up for an exhilarating first weekend of 2024 with a diverse range of events that promise entertainment, culture and laughter. Let’s dive into the must-attend events happening on Jan. 6-7.

Ludovico Einaudi Concert on Jan. 6

Kicking off the weekend, Tynda.Music is set to introduce an entirely new and unique musical program, featuring the works of the renowned Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi. The melodies of Einaudi will resonate in a fresh and innovative interpretation, promising a captivating musical experience.

Ludovico Einaudi stands as an outstanding contemporary composer, a true icon of neoclassical music, and the mastermind behind the soundtrack of the acclaimed French film “1+1,” which garnered numerous awards. Einaudi’s music has united millions of people worldwide, becoming an integral part of the global classical music narrative.

Address: Zhastar Sarayy; 34, Republic Ave. Tickets are available here.

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” ballet on Jan. 7

For families and fairy tale enthusiasts, the ballet production of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” is a delightful option. Hosted at Astana Opera, this classic tale will come to life on stage, promising an enchanting experience for audiences of all ages. Immerse yourself in a world of magic, wonder, and moral lessons as this timeless story unfolds.

Address: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Celebration of the 90th Anniversary of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan on Jan. 6-

Art enthusiasts should attend the grand celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan. Held at the National Museum of Kazakhstan, this event pays homage to the rich artistic heritage of the country. Featuring 226 artists from diverse generations and regions, including Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and more, this exhibition presents over 270 artworks crafted within the last two years.

From paintings and sculptures to tapestries and ceramics, explore the rich tapestry of contemporary artistry at this grand celebration by the Union of Artists, a creative force uniting 1200 professionals across various artistic disciplines.

Address: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Ave. Tickets are available here.

New Year Stand-Up Comedy Concert on Jan. 6

End the weekend on a humorous note by attending the New Year Stand-Up Comedy Concert. Laughter is guaranteed as talented comedians take the stage to share their comedic insights and reflections on the past year.

This evening promises to be etched in your memory with brilliant performances by the best comedians. Taking the stage are Alexey Lugovskoy, Zarina Baybolova, Zhambul Kuldeev, Aina Musina, Galym Kaliakbarov and more. Get ready to laugh out loud as these comedic talents showcase their wit and humor in a night filled with laughter and entertainment. Gather your friends and family for an evening filled with joy and entertainment.

Address: State Academic Philharmonic named after Erkegali Rakhmadiyev; 32, Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

Astana in the Light of Lanterns evening tour on Nov. 18

In honor of Astana’s 25th anniversary, Active Tours KZ is organizing an enchanting evening tour. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the city’s landmarks, adorned with beautiful lanterns that create a truly captivating atmosphere. During the tour, you will visit the Astana Grand Mosque, which acquires a special charm at night.

The tickets for the price of $17.23 for adults and $13 for children (3-12 years) include transportation, a guide, and an excursion program.

The tour will start at the Capital Circus. Contact this number for more information +7 705 190 03 45.