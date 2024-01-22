Astana to Host International Meeting on Syria This Week

ASTANA – The 21st international meeting on Syria in the Astana format will be held in the Kazakh capital on Jan. 24-25 following the collective appeal of the guarantor countries, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service on Jan. 20.

Delegations from Iran, Russia, Türkiye, the government of Syria, and the Syrian opposition will participate in the negotiations. Representatives of Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon, the United Nations (UN), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Committee of the Red Cross are expected to participate as observers.

“The provisional agenda includes the development of the regional situation around Syria, efforts for a comprehensive settlement in the SAR [Syrian Arab Republic], the humanitarian situation in Syria, and the mobilization of the international community’s efforts to promote post-conflict reconstruction in Syria,” the statement reads.

Accreditation of media is open until 3 p.m. on Jan. 23.