Astana Opera Announces New Productions and Tours for 2024

ASTANA – The Astana Opera’s general director Galym Akhmedyarov revealed the details of their 2024 season with new productions and global tours, reported the opera house’s press service on Jan. 3.

Numerous new productions and concerts are on the calendar, along with international tours for the opera and ballet artists.

“In 2024, our opera house will present wonderful productions as part of tours abroad. The ballet company was invited to perform at the International Festival in Ljubljana (Slovenia), where the team will perform Khachaturian’s legendary ballet ‘Spartacus.’ The opera company will perform at the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia,” said Akhmedyarov.

Astana Opera will stage at least three new productions, including Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Sleeping Beauty” and the opera premieres of Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov’s “Aisulu” and Giuseppe Verdi’s “Rigoletto.”

In addition to the premieres, the opera house will host large-scale productions of various concerts.

“We are also preparing many symphony and concert programs. Thus, the opera house’s repertoire is formed from the most famous national and world opera and ballet works, taking into account both the need for professional growth of the artists and audience interest,” said Akhmedyarov.

People always relied on art, music and dance to enrich and sustain cultural and traditional expressions. According to Akhmedyarov, the position of the opera house is that it should create an environment in which the arts can help form public consciousness.

“For me, the opera house is not only a place where we present works of art, but also a platform for the formation of public consciousness. Astana Opera contributes to cultural development. Therefore, our goals are to popularize national classics, interpret them in a modern context, enriching the cultural heritage with new sound and forms of presentation,” said Akhmedyarov.

“In addition, we strive to become an integral part of the world cultural community, where we can present our national classics, such as operas like Zhubanov and Khamidi’s ‘Abai,’ Brussilovsky’s ‘Kyz Zhibek,’ Tulebayev’s ‘Birzhan – Sara,’ and others,” he added.

Astana Opera also strives to educate a new generation of talents.

“We actively cooperate with young artists and have created the Astana Opera International Opera Academy on the basis of our opera house, providing its attendees with the opportunity to learn and improve, and go onstage with our company,” said Akhmedyarov.

“Collaboration with Astana Opera opens up prospects for young artists not only for professional growth, but also for wide recognition on a global scale. The academy’s first graduates have already shown very good results – numerous victories in the most prestigious competitions, invitations to participate in productions in foreign opera houses, which means that we have chosen the right benchmark and are moving in the right direction,” added the opera house’s director general.